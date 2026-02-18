Iran ready to take AI cooperation with India to next level - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Iran is ready to develop technological cooperation with India in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital economy, Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi said during a meeting with Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada as part of his visit to India today, Trend reports.

According to him, India is considered one of the main poles in software technology in the world. India has created an infrastructure that will attract attention in the field of information technology, AI, cybersecurity, and export it to the world.

Hashemi noted that Iran has also taken important steps towards the development of new technologies, having strong human resources and scientific infrastructure. Technological cooperation between Iran and India can result in the formation of a digital pole in the region.

“Iran is interested in starting cooperation with India by developing a large local language (LLM) model, creating joint AI platforms in the agricultural sector, as well as creating innovation centers for the use of AI in various fields,” he noted.

Hashemi added that Tehran proposes to establish a joint fund to support Iranian and Indian startups, organize joint technological events, allocate special zones in technology parks in the two countries, and simplify the issuance of technological visas for IT specialists.

At the meeting, Prasada also noted that India is ready to share its experience with Iran in various fields, including AI, cybersecurity, and training specialists, and may start cooperation on joint projects.