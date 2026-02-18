Western Azerbaijan Community slams Amnesty International's statement as baseless

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The Western Azerbaijan Community has sharply criticized a recent statement by Amnesty International regarding a ruling by an Azerbaijani court against individuals of Armenian origin on February 17, 2026, calling the claims completely unfounded and defamatory, Trend reports via the community.

“First of all, we would like to emphasize that the Western Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly appealed to Amnesty International to assist in restoring the violated rights of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia. However, the organization responded in an extremely abstract manner and refrained from supporting justice,” the statement said.