Western Azerbaijan Community slams Amnesty International's statement as baseless

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The Western
Azerbaijan Community has sharply criticized a recent statement by
Amnesty International regarding a ruling by an Azerbaijani court
against individuals of Armenian origin on February 17, 2026,
calling the claims completely unfounded and defamatory, Trend reports via the
community.
“First of all, we would like to emphasize that the Western
Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly appealed to Amnesty
International to assist in restoring the violated rights of
Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia. However, the organization
responded in an extremely abstract manner and refrained from
supporting justice,” the statement said.
According to the community, Amnesty International’s latest
remarks once again reveal the reasons behind what it described as
the organization’s vague responses.
“Amnesty International has betrayed the noble values it
proclaims on paper, openly demonstrating that it stands with the
occupier and with those responsible for ethnic cleansing and the
Khojaly genocide, whose 34th anniversary will soon be commemorated.
Its stance shows that it approaches human rights, human suffering,
and humanitarian tragedies not from a principled position but
through a purely political lens.
With such a fraudulent position, Amnesty International is
contributing to the sharp erosion of trust in international
institutions around the world,” the statement added.
