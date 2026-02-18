Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Western Azerbaijan Community slams Amnesty International's statement as baseless

Politics Materials 18 February 2026 18:49 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Western Azerbaijan Community

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The Western Azerbaijan Community has sharply criticized a recent statement by Amnesty International regarding a ruling by an Azerbaijani court against individuals of Armenian origin on February 17, 2026, calling the claims completely unfounded and defamatory, Trend reports via the community.

“First of all, we would like to emphasize that the Western Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly appealed to Amnesty International to assist in restoring the violated rights of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia. However, the organization responded in an extremely abstract manner and refrained from supporting justice,” the statement said.

According to the community, Amnesty International’s latest remarks once again reveal the reasons behind what it described as the organization’s vague responses.

“Amnesty International has betrayed the noble values it proclaims on paper, openly demonstrating that it stands with the occupier and with those responsible for ethnic cleansing and the Khojaly genocide, whose 34th anniversary will soon be commemorated. Its stance shows that it approaches human rights, human suffering, and humanitarian tragedies not from a principled position but through a purely political lens.

With such a fraudulent position, Amnesty International is contributing to the sharp erosion of trust in international institutions around the world,” the statement added.

