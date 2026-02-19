bp renews its offshore operations and maintenance contract in Caspian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19. bp as operator of the Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) oil field and the Shah Deniz gas field in the Caspian Sea, today announced the renewal of its platform rigs operations and maintenance contract with Turan Drilling & Engineering Company LLC, a joint venture between SOCAR AQS and Helmerich & Payne (H&P) of the United States, Trend reports via bp.

The renewed contract covers the provision of operations and maintenance services for eight bp operated offshore oil and gas production platforms in the Caspian. These include the Central, East and West Azeri, Deepwater Gunashli, West Chirag, Chirag, ACE and Shah Deniz Alpha installations. The scope encompasses personnel support, maintenance execution, spare parts management, warehousing, and the deployment of a newly established asset integrity and fabric maintenance engineering team.

The renewed contract has an initial term of five years, with three one year extension options. Effective March 2026, its total value could exceed $1 billion, should all option periods be exercised.

This renewal marks another major contract awarded by bp in the Caspian region to a company with strong local partnership. It reinforces the long-standing local capacity development strategy established by bp and its co venturers as a key commitment from the outset of their investment in Azerbaijan. The renewed collaboration also supports bp’s business objective to develop Caspian resources ever more efficiently and competitively in close cooperation with SOCAR.

"We are pleased to have renewed our long standing contract with Turan Drilling & Engineering Company. As a long term safe, reliable and efficient operator in the Caspian, we welcome this continued collaboration with a company that combines decades of international experience, advanced global methods and technology with SOCAR’s deep knowledge of the Caspian and its leadership in the region’s drilling industry. bp operates world class platform facilities in the Caspian as part of its 33 year successful presence in the region. We believe this contract will help us maintain our commitment to safe, efficient operations aligned with global industry standards," said Russell Morrice, bp’s vice president for wells

bp and its co venturers have a strong, long standing commitment to Azerbaijan and, for more than 33 years, have been engaged in the country both economically and culturally.To date, they have invested more than $89 billion in oil and gas projects and related areas in Azerbaijan, produced around 4.6 billion barrels of ACG oil and 264 billion cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, loaded more than 6,000 tankers at Ceyhan.

These achievements have significantly transformed Azerbaijan’s energy landscape and contributed to regional development.

Beyond their core business objectives, bp operated projects have delivered broad benefits to local communities - creating jobs, generating revenue, supporting economic growth, building partnerships, developing local businesses, strengthening education and capacity building, and contributing to cultural and sports initiatives. To date, bp and its co venturers have invested more than $115 million in sustainability projects, creating long lasting positive impact for neighbouring communities.