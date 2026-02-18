Türkiye’s Anadolu Group plans new investment initiatives in Uzbekistan

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 18. Uzbekistan and Türkiye’s Anadolu Group have reached an agreement to enhance cooperation, expedite the progress of ongoing investment projects, and establish a framework for sustained, long-term engagement, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The agreement was formalized during a meeting attended by representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Tax Committee, and key affiliates of Anadolu Group operating in Uzbekistan. Among the participants were Ezel Agaoglu, Project Director of Coca-Cola CCI in Uzbekistan; Fatih Vural, General Manager of SamAuto; and Furkan Aydın, General Director of Coca-Cola Uzbekistan.

The meeting offered an in-depth assessment of the ongoing collaboration between Uzbekistan and Anadolu Group. The parties reviewed the progress of current projects and engaged in discussions regarding upcoming investment initiatives anticipated in the near future.

The discussions emphasized the crucial role of sustained cooperation in enhancing Uzbekistan’s investment climate, promoting industrial growth, and advancing the localization of key sectors.

Anadolu Group, a prominent Turkish conglomerate, has diverse interests spanning beverages, automotive, retail, and other industries. In Uzbekistan, it operates through subsidiaries such as Coca-Cola CCI and SamAuto.