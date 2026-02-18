More than 5,500 appeals received by the “Children Hotline” supported by Azercell in 2025

The “Azerbaijan Children Hotline,” operating with the support of Azercell Telecom, provided comprehensive child protection support throughout 2025. During the reporting year, the helpline registered a total of 5,520 inquiries.

Each case underwent professional assessment, with early intervention tools applied to identify risks and ensure timely response. As part of the response framework, 127 in-person family visits were conducted, comprehensive social evaluations were carried out, and beneficiaries received online psychological consultations and free legal assistance.

Where necessary, individual sessions with children were organized, and multidisciplinary cooperation was maintained with relevant state institutions to ensure coordinated and responsible case management. Group therapy sessions further strengthened psychosocial support mechanisms available to children and families.

The data analysis highlights the key areas of concern affecting children.

1,605 appeals were related to psychological challenges, 823 to social difficulties, and 808 to various forms of violence. The majority of violence-related cases involved domestic abuse. Additionally, 120 cases were linked to cyberbullying and 53 to peer bullying.

During the reporting year, 165 cases involved children exposed to exploitation or abuse in vulnerable conditions. These included 60 incidents of early marriage, 54 cases of children leaving abusive environments, 44 instances of forced labor, and 7 cases of labor exploitation.

The service also received 168 appeals related to access to shelter and 76 concerning suicidal ideation or attempts — underscoring the sustained demand for professional psychological and crisis support.

Legal guidance was provided in 730 cases, while 302 appeals concerned education rights and 56 related to healthcare access. Additional contacts primarily involved consultations and requests for information about available support services.

In terms of demographics, 2,995 appeals were made by women, 1,541 by men, and 984 anonymously. Adolescents aged 15–18 accounted for the largest share of contacts (3,754), followed by children aged 11–14 (1,324) and children under 10 (442).

The hotline also actively expanded its awareness efforts in 2025 through school-based initiatives and digital communication channels, increasing visibility of child protection services and strengthening preventive outreach.

Operating since 2010, the hotline supports children requiring special care as well as individuals seeking guidance on child protection matters. Confidentiality remains a fundamental principle: information is shared with relevant authorities only when necessary and with the applicant’s consent.

Accessible via the short number 116111, mobile lines, email, website, social media platforms, and a dedicated mobile application, the Azerbaijan Children Hotline has received more than 81,000 appeals since its launch.

The service is implemented by the “Ümidli Gələcək” Social Initiatives Public Union with the support of Azercell Telecom and in partnership with the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.