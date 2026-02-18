EU Commissioner Marta Kos plans to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos plans to visit Azerbaijan this year, the European Commission told Trend.

"Commissioner Kos has just met President Ilham Aliyev in Davos and again in Munich at the Munich Security Conference. We can confirm that the Commissioner intends to visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia this year, and once these missions are confirmed, they will be published in the calendar of the Commissioner," said the European Commission.

Armenian media earlier reported that Kos is expected to take part in the first Armenia–EU summit, scheduled to be held in Yerevan in May this year.

Marta Kos visited Azerbaijan on 18 September, 2025, during which she discussed shared strategic interests – including energy, transport, and mine action - with the Azerbaijani authorities. Marta Kos had high-level meetings with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

The Commissioner also visited Aghdam, where she met representatives involved in demining.