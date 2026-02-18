Azerbaijan participates in Int'l Transport Forum's Road Transport Group meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan was represented at the Road Transport Group meeting held within the framework of the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Paris, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Delegates from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Azerbaijan Road Transport Agency attended the event.

According to the ministry, discussions focused on the work carried out under the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT) multilateral quota system and its future priorities. Participants exchanged views on improving the efficiency of international freight transport, modernizing the system, and ensuring sustainable development.

During the meeting, it was noted that significant progress was achieved on key initiatives, including the integration of new participants into the ECMT multilateral quota system, the introduction of licenses for zero-emission vehicles from 2027, and the expansion of the ECMT digital system’s functionality.

The Azerbaijani delegation emphasized that geographically expanding the multilateral quota system is strategically important for strengthening international transport links, increasing transport efficiency, and ensuring better use of permits. This expansion is expected to simplify interregional freight transport, improve the efficiency of transport corridors, and enhance the resilience of global supply chains.

The meeting also noted that the expansion of the multilateral quota system aligns with Azerbaijan’s priority objectives during its presidency of the International Transport Forum. Member countries were called upon to adopt a constructive approach to fostering international transport cooperation and building a more integrated transport system.

