Azerbaijan’s strategic reserves surpass money supply in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves rose sharply in 2025, strengthening the country’s financial buffer against potential external and domestic shocks.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) indicates that the country’s strategic currency reserves increased by $14 billion, or 19.8%, reaching $85.1 billion by the end of the year. Of that amount, the CBA’s own foreign exchange reserves grew by 5.1% in 2025, totaling $11.5 billion at year’s end.

The CBA noted that Azerbaijan’s total strategic reserves continued to exceed internationally accepted adequacy benchmarks. As of the end of December 2025, the reserves were sufficient to cover 38 months of imports of goods and services, based on import figures for the first 9 months of 2025.

In addition, strategic reserves exceeded the broad money supply in manat terms (M2) by 3.6 times, taking into account the M2 monetary aggregate as of January 1, 2026.

The central bank emphasized that these indicators demonstrate the country’s resilience to both external and internal economic shocks while confirming that debt-related risks remain fully manageable.

