Ambassador predicts Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Investment Fund prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company (AUIC) may increase its capital beyond the initial $500 million, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, said during a roundtable titled “Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan: Architecture of Allied Cooperation,” Trend reports.

“We are currently on the threshold of forming a new investment package worth no less than $10 billion, which will cover key sectors of the economy,” the ambassador stated.

According to Ashrafkhanov, around 20 priority areas have been identified for expanding investment activity both in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, as well as in external markets.

"Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan: Architecture of Allied Cooperation" is the title of a roundtable discussion being held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The gathering, which is hosted at the Uzbek Embassy in Azerbaijan, brings together political analysts and specialists from both nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel