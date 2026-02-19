Talks between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan center on peaceful nuke energy cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, Director of Uzbekistan's Atomic Energy Agency (Uzatom), and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov discussed bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy during a working meeting, Trend reports via Uzatom.

The sides exchanged views on key aspects of Kazakh-Uzbek collaboration in the nuclear sector, including the implementation of a nuclear power plant project in the Jizzakh region in Uzbekistan and regional nuclear and environmental safety issues.

The Kazakh side welcomed Uzbekistan’s accession to the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, which entered into force for the country on Feb. 7, 2026. The move was noted as providing important legal safeguards for neighboring states and reaffirming Uzbekistan’s commitment to international safety standards.

Participants also discussed prospects for cooperation in personnel training, joint research, radioecological monitoring, and information exchange on environmental and water-related issues, as well as mechanisms for rapid notification and response to potential emergencies.

The meeting underscored the importance of establishing a permanent communication channel between профильные agencies of both countries and explored cooperation within a regional nuclear energy competence center, including joint educational programs, internships, and expert consultations.

The parties agreed to continue dialogue, including during a planned working visit by representatives of Kazakhstan’s atomic energy agency to Uzatom in the third–fourth quarters of 2026.

