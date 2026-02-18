Iran focuses on regulating initial framework for progress in negotiations – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Iran has focused on adjusting its initial framework for progress in the next negotiations, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi today, Trend reports.

Araghchi thanked the IAEA director general for participating in the indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. in Geneva.

The Iranian and IAEA officials exchanged views on the latest situation regarding the process of indirect discussions between Iran and the U.S.

Grossi also positively assessed the discussions held yesterday and noted the agency's readiness to cooperate and provide support in forming the framework for the discussion.

The parties also reviewed the results of the indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. in Geneva and exchanged views on mechanisms related to adjusting the framework for the discussion.

The second round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on Tehran’s nuclear program was held in Geneva on February 17. The discussions were mediated by Oman. The Iranian foreign minister said that the parties achieved progress in the second round of talks and agreed upon a number of guiding principles.

