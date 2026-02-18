Azerbaijan, ADB discuss new tech initiative for e-commerce taxation

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan has discussed the possibility of launching a new technical project on the taxation of e-commerce in the country with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports.

The discussion was held during a meeting of Samira Musayeva, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, with a delegation led by Navendu Karan, Director of the ADB Public Sector Management Office.

The meeting also debated the existing framework of cooperation between the State Tax Service and the ADB, as well as implemented and planned technical assistance initiatives. The parties exchanged views on reform measures taken to improve tax administration, mobilize domestic resources, and strengthen fiscal sustainability.

At the same time, the issues of applying international experience in this direction, strengthening digital control mechanisms, and improving administrative tools were mentioned.

The meeting also reviewed possible areas of cooperation on new technical projects in the tax authority. The parties emphasized that further expansion of cooperation in the future serves mutual interests.