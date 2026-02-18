Azerbaijan set to develop new AI-based platform for foreign citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. A new artificial intelligence(AI)-based platform is planned to be launched for foreign citizens in Azerbaijan this year, Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy, said at a press conference on the results of C4IR's activity for 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, this AI solution is called Concierge.

"This will be a platform for investors, startups, and foreign talents who want to come to Azerbaijan from abroad to answer their questions. Through this platform, foreign citizens will be able to find answers to their various questions in a very short time. For example, questions on issues such as living opportunities in the country, starting a business, working life, access to public services, obtaining a driver's license, and others, will be answered through this new AI platform," he explained.