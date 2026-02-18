Uzbekistan assesses Azerbaijan's rising role with highest trust level in S. Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan became the first country in the South Caucasus, with which Uzbekistan established the highest level of trust relations, raising the status of bilateral dialogue to the level of allied relations, Director of the International Institute of Central Asia, Zhavlon Vahabov, said at an international conference entitled 'C6: One region, shared future – enhancing strategic dialogue' in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia represents a qualitative shift in practically all directions of the extensive agenda.

"Since November of last year, we are no longer C5, but C6. This is more than numbers: the countries of Central Asia, together with Azerbaijan, are forming the core of the new institutional Central Asia. Azerbaijan's accession to the regional format rests first of all on the solid foundation of bilateral interaction with the states of Central Asia, as well as on the multilateral structures that have been formed in recent years," he noted.

Vakhabov emphasized that during the period of intensive dialogue, transportation along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan increased by 90% in the last three years.

"This is a significant figure that was not observed until 2017. As for Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations, last year the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, paid an official visit to Azerbaijan, and earlier, in 2024, the countries signed an agreement on allied relations. Bilateral trade also demonstrates the strengthening of these ties," he added.

