Kazakhstan launches pilot rice export to Belgium via TITR

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 18. KTZ Express, a proud subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ), has achieved a remarkable milestone by executing a pilot export delivery of Kazakh crushed rice to the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, utilizing the efficient Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), Trend reports via KTZ.

The transportation was arranged in a multimodal format, utilizing a combination of railway infrastructure and maritime lines across the Caspian and Black Seas. The logistics chain is structured along the route "Kyzylorda–Port of Aktau–Port of Poti–Port of Antwerp."

The maritime leg of the journey between the ports of Poti and Antwerp is carried out in collaboration with the international shipping giant CMA CGM Group.

Previously, cargo deliveries in this direction were primarily conducted via a land-based route through the Semiglaviy Mar border crossing, with subsequent transit through Brest and Duisburg.

The utilization of the TITR infrastructure has allowed for significant logistical optimization, as the cost of transportation via the new route is lower than delivery through the Northern Corridor while maintaining comparable delivery speeds. The estimated transit duration for this shipment is approximately 30 days.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.

