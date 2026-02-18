Uzbekistan, Japan’s Sojitz Corporation explore new joint initiatives in priority sectors

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 18. Uzbekistan and Japan’s Sojitz Corporation discussed opportunities to expand investment cooperation and launch new joint initiatives in key sectors of the economy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov and Taro Okamura, Regional President of Sojitz Corporation.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on strengthening bilateral business engagement and explored both ongoing and prospective projects in priority areas, including education, energy, and healthcare.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing the partnership, enhancing investment ties, and ensuring the consistent advancement of joint projects.

Sojitz Corporation is a Japanese trading and investment company, operating in more than 50 countries through over 80 offices worldwide. The company is involved in projects across various sectors, including machinery manufacturing, transport, energy, healthcare, chemicals, mining, and agriculture.

