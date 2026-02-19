Kazakhstan’s remittances to Georgia see significant growth in Dec. 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. In December 2025, Kazakhstan processed a total of 1,840 outbound money transfers to Georgia through international money transfer systems (IMTS), which is a 16.4% increase compared to the 1,580 transactions recorded in November.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the total value of transfers sent to Georgia amounted to 4.003 billion tenge ($8.09 million), representing a 14.3% increase from 3.5 billion tenge ($7.08 million) in November 2025.

In December, Georgia accounted for 6.7% of the total value of international remittances sent from Kazakhstan, reflecting a modest increase from the 6.3% share observed in November.

In total, Kazakhstan processed 159,790 outbound transactions through international money transfer systems (IMTS) in December, with a cumulative transaction value of 59.381 billion tenge (approximately $120.05 million). This represented a 15.7% increase in the number of transactions and a 6.9% rise in the total transaction value compared to November 2025.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 494.63 tenge, as of February 9, 2026.