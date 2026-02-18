Azerbaijan nearly quadruples crude oil and petroleum imports from Kazakhstan in 2025
Azerbaijan significantly ramped up its imports of crude oil and petroleum products sourced from bituminous rocks from Kazakhstan in 2025, as per information from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy