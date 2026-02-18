Azerbaijan sees decline in ferrous metal imports and exports in Jan. 2026
Azerbaijan’s trade in ferrous metals has declined, with both imports and exports showing decreases in value and volume.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy