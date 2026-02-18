Uzbek tourist flow to Egypt records strong growth in 2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Travel between Uzbekistan and Egypt continues to gain momentum, reflecting the growing interest of Uzbek tourists in popular international destinations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy