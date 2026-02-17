Tajikistan and Uzbekistan discuss opportunities for co-op across key sectors

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 17. President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, who is visiting Dushanbe on a working visit on 17 February, to discuss ways to further develop and expand bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the state and prospects of the Tajik-Uzbek strategic partnership and allied interaction. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the positive trend in mutual trade and investment cooperation.

In this context, Emomali Rahmon highlighted the significant potential for further advancement of this process across various sectors, including industry, energy, transport, agriculture, and other areas of mutual interest.

The parties also expressed their interest in further expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Furthermore, the head of state underscored the effective work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the latest session of which was held in Dushanbe today.

Both sides noted the importance of maintaining a constructive and trust-based intergovernmental dialogue across the full spectrum of bilateral issues. Particular attention was given to the thorough preparation for upcoming high-level meetings and negotiations.

Additionally, the leaders exchanged views on the schedule for organizing and conducting such intergovernmental events throughout the current year.

