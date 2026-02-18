Russia, Iran enter new phase of economic co-op with strategic partnership deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between the presidents of Iran and Russia and the recent specialized meetings have created conditions for the signing of a new cooperation protocol and the entry of economic relations between Moscow and Tehran into a new stage, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said at the 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, within the framework of this commission, various exchanges of views were held between the two countries, and appropriate processes took place towards the development of cooperation.

Tsivilyov highlighted that an agreement was signed between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union on May 15, 2025, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of economic relations between Iran and Russia.

The minister also emphasized that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, signed by the presidents of both countries, came into effect on October 2, 2025. This agreement established a crucial framework for enhancing bilateral cooperation and set the stage for the deepening of strategic relations.

On January 17, 2025, a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement consisting of 47 points was signed between Iran and Russia.

The 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on February 16.