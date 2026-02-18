C6 holds potential to drive energy and investment growth - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. C6 can serve as a functional platform in the areas of energy and investment, the Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (CAIR), Farid Shafiyev, said at an international conference entitled 'C6: One region, shared future – enhancing strategic dialogue', Trend reports.

He noted that C6 is a practical and purpose-minded initiative: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, together with Azerbaijan, can work through a six-state format that improves the region’s connectivity and strengthens its ability to act with greater independence.

According to Shafiyev, this proposal is timely.

"Deeper cooperation among the Central Asian states themselves has made much of the momentum we see in the C5+1 format possible. Thus, in December 2022, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a significant cooperation agreement; in March 2025, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan settled their border dispute; and Turkmenistan, remaining neutral, has moved toward more active regional engagement.

The region is increasingly ready for mechanisms that consolidate progress and translate it into sustained capacity. Due to Azerbaijan's location on the western Caspian Sea and our existing transportation and maritime infrastructure, landlocked partners can increase their options, including deeper connections to Turkish and European markets via the Middle Corridor and trans-Caspian, as well as access to Black Sea and Mediterranean routes. C6 expands the range of options, and options are important in the modern environment," he explained.

The analyst pointed out that C6 shouldn't be limited to just transit corridors.

"In the areas of renewable energy, technology sharing, and energy infrastructure modernization, where collaborative projects and shared planning can yield measurable benefits, there is a great deal of room for coordination.

The concept of cohesion is also crucial. The development of trilateral formats and consultative mechanisms within Central Asia is a positive trend. For instance, in January 2025, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation on energy transit, renewable energy development, and technological collaboration. Crucially, the focus is not limited to hydrocarbons: the partnership also prioritizes joint research on renewables and new investment in solar and wind capacity, supporting the region’s gradual shift toward a lower-carbon economy.

This alignment strengthens regional energy security and helps position the emerging six-state format as a credible energy bridge between East and West. C6 can support those initiatives by introducing a new anchor that increases resilience and reach without replicating existing ones," Shafiyev said.

He noted that C6 must be practical and inclusive to endure.

"Because of the diversity in our area, collaboration is most effective when it remains adaptable and results-oriented. A durable regional format is one that respects differences, is focused on deliverables, and is in line with shared strategic needs.

Turning proximity into partnership, geography into advantage, and shared challenges into solutions is the basic strategic logic reflected in C6. Investing in tangible mechanisms, collaborative projects, and infrastructure instead of symbolic investments will allow our six states to accomplish more than any one of us could on our own," the analyst added.

