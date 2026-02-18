Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition in Tirana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition has opened at the residence of the Prime Minister of Albania in Tirana, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Leyla Aliyeva noted that the paintings, sculptures, and installations on display reflect the power, beauty, and fragility of nature. She described the exhibition as a compelling example of how art can transcend borders while contributing to environmental protection.

Briefing participants on the exhibition, Leyla Aliyeva said she was pleased to be in a beautiful country distinguished by its spiritual richness and sincerity. “Azerbaijan and Albania are bound by close friendship and deep relations that transcend political boundaries. Our countries share the highest values — humanism, kindness, dignity, and mutual respect — so greatly needed in the modern world,” she said.

Leyla Aliyeva also emphasized that she was honored to see works by Prime Minister Edi Rama and renowned Albanian artist Arben Golemi presented at the exhibition. She noted with satisfaction that four artists from Baku were participating in the event, sharing their experiences and personally introducing their works.

Touching upon global environmental challenges, Leyla Aliyeva drew attention to alarming statistics. “Every year, 10 million hectares of forest are destroyed worldwide. Humanity has eliminated 83 percent of wild animals and half of all plant species. Each year, 200 species disappear from our planet, while 66 percent of the world’s oceans are directly affected by negative human activity. Azerbaijan’s rich ecosystem has not remained untouched by these processes. The level of the Caspian Sea has significantly declined, while remarkable species such as the Caspian seal, salmon, and sturgeon face the threat of extinction,” she said.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said he was honored to view the exhibition, including works by Leyla Aliyeva that demonstrate the unity between art and environmental protection. He described the exhibition as opening a new chapter in the friendship between the two countries, bringing a spirit of culture and creativity to the residence. The Albanian Prime Minister expressed confidence that during the month-long exhibition, every visitor would leave carrying a piece of its colors and imagination.

Following the official remarks, the guests toured the exhibition.