Nuclear Program Materials 17 February 2026 17:14 (UTC +04:00)
Iran and U.S. wrap up latest round of nuclear negotiations

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The second round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on Iran's nuclear program in Geneva has ended, Trend reports.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the intense diplomatic talks, which lasted about 3.5 hours, have concluded.

The indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. were organized through the mediation of Oman. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. delegation was led by U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and the U.S. president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

On February 6, the U.S. and Iran held negotiations in Muscat, Oman, focusing on issues related to Iran’s nuclear activities.

