Azerbaijan and Georgia hold consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. On February 16, regular consular consultations were held in Baku between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was led by the head of the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emil Safarov, and the Georgian delegation was led by the director of the Department of International Law, Consular and Diaspora Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Tabatadze.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze, representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Justice and the State Migration Service.

During the consular consultations, an exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of consular cooperation between the two countries, including the signing of bilateral documents in this area.

The parties discussed issues related to protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of the two countries and providing them with consular assistance, and agreed to intensify cooperation.

During the consultations, an exchange of views also took place on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the fields of justice, migration, education, social protection and other important areas.

The heads of the two countries' delegations signed a protocol of the meeting following the negotiations.