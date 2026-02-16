Iran highlights role of North-South Corridor in boosting multilateral trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The commissioning of the Rasht-Astara railway line in northern Iran within the framework of the international North-South transport corridor will create opportunities for multilateral trade, Mostafa Barzegar, Director General of Europe, America, and CIS Countries at the Iranian Oil Ministry, told local media, Trend reports.

The 162-km-long Rasht-Astara railway line, linking Iran's railway system to Azerbaijan, is regarded as a crucial missing link in the international transport corridor, as stated by him. The acquisition of the 125-km-long stretch of land for the railway line has been successfully completed, with ownership transferred from local citizens.

Barzigar said that 40 kilometers of the purchased territory have been transferred to the Russian side for work related to the construction of the railway.

The ministry official added that the Rasht-Astara railway line is considered one of the foundations of multilateral cooperation. This railway line will be able to transport 15 million tons of cargo per year.

Established through an intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000, the foundation of the INSTC aims to enhance cargo transit between India and Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe. So far, 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, and Türkiye, have ratified the agreement. Currently, the transport route spans over six weeks, but once the corridor becomes fully operational, this time is expected to be significantly reduced to just three weeks.

The Qazvin-Rasht railroad (175 km), which became operational on March 6, 2019, serves as a vital link connecting Azerbaijan’s rail network with Iran’s railway system within the framework of the corridor. The Rasht-Astara railroad will be constructed on Iranian soil to further integrate the network.

The North-South Corridor comprises three key directions within Iran: the eastern route connecting Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries, the central route linking Russia and other nations across the Caspian Sea, and the western route connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, Russia and Iran signed an agreement on May 17, 2023, to build the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan Province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Rasht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euro for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.

