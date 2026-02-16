S&P upgrades outlook on Tajikistan’s sovereign credit rating
S&P Global Ratings' revision of Tajikistan’s outlook to positive reflects improved external economic conditions, bolstered by growth in remittances, favorable commodity prices, and strong economic performance.
