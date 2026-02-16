Turkmenistan likely to cut trade costs by 15% via paperless trade - ESCAP (Exclusive)
Photo: ESCAP
The implementation of paperless trade systems in Turkmenistan and other Central Asian economies is expected to significantly reduce trade costs, enhancing regional economic integration and global trade efficiency.
