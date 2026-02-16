Mehriban Aliyeva re-elected President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected as President of AGF (Chairperson of the Executive Committee) for the next five-year term, the statement of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) says, Trend reports.

On February 16, the 16th General Assembly of AGF, dedicated to reporting and elections, was held.

Following the official opening, the Federation's Vice-President, Altay Hasanov, presented a video report covering the Federation's activities, competitions held, and results achieved during the 2021–2025 period. He noted that Azerbaijani gymnastics has developed dynamically over the past five years and that our gymnasts have proudly represented the country on the international stage.

Viktoriya Abushova, the Financial Director of AGF, presented the financial report for 2021–2025. During the General Assembly, relevant amendments were made to the Federation’s Charter, and the new edition was approved. Changes were introduced to the structure of the Control, Inspection, and Disciplinary Commissions, and the establishment of the Athletes’ and Appeal Commissions was incorporated into the Charter.

Subsequently, elections for the executive committee were held.

Based on the voting results, Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected as President of AGF (Chairperson of the Executive Committee) for the next five-year term. Altay Hasanov was confirmed as the Federation's Vice-President (Deputy Chairperson of the executive committee), while Rauf Aliyev, Rafiq Beybutov and Vafa Bakarova were confirmed as members of the Executive Committee for the next five years.

During the meeting, the “Disciplinary Rules,” the “Code of Ethics,” and the “Rules on Ensuring a Safe Environment in Gymnastics and Protecting the Identity of Participants” were discussed and adopted. Accordingly, Mahir Rafiyev, Elshad Narimanov and Ruslan Mirzazade were elected as members of the Control-Inspection Commission; Nazim Rajabov, Aytac Gasimova, Elmar Jalilov, Namig Aliyev and Jala Ahmadova as members of the Disciplinary Commission; and Khagani Mammadov, Elchin Usub and Rashad Akhundov as members of the Appeal Commission.

In conclusion, athletes who achieved outstanding results in prestigious competitions in 2025 were awarded commemorative medals.

