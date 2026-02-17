Iran's expenses on establishing licensed facilities jack up in 8M2025
Iran has experienced a rise in expenses for establishing licensed facilities. The investment in new facilities has increased compared to the same period last year. Although the number of licensed facilities has slightly decreased, the overall financial commitment has grown.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy