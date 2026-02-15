Serbia is developing successfully in economic terms - President Ilham Aliyev

BELGRADE, Serbia, February 15. Under your leadership (President Vučić – ed.), Serbia is developing successfully, has earned great respect on the international stage, and has implemented significant reforms in the economic and social spheres, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his press statement with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that, as a result, Serbia - despite being a country without natural resources - is developing successfully in economic terms, relying on its own strength and receiving no assistance from anywhere. “In the current circumstances, especially for a country located in the European space, this should be regarded as a distinctive achievement,” the President added.