Kyrgyzstan and AIIB sign deal to support small and medium-sized businesses

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 16. Kyrgyzstan and AIIB signed an agreement aimed at developing a sustainable financing market for small and medium-sized businesses in Kyrgyzstan on February 12, 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The agreement was signed at a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Zou Jiayi.

Meanwhile, the sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation against the backdrop of the country’s steady economic growth. It was noted that Kyrgyzstan’s average annual economic growth rate over the past four years amounted to 10.2%.

Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted the successful implementation of the government accelerator program. He noted that in 2025, the authorities carried out 12 reforms, which received high recognition from the international community at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, the positive economic dynamics were the result of comprehensive measures in fiscal and monetary policy.

During the discussions, the Kyrgyz delegation proposed that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) enhance its involvement in several key initiatives aimed at bolstering both energy and environmental security. These include the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant, the development of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the establishment of credit lines via state-owned banks to support sectors like agriculture and solar energy, and providing systematic support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In response, AIIB President Zou Jiayi expressed appreciation for Kyrgyzstan's economic progress and affirmed the bank's willingness to explore new avenues of collaboration. The talks culminated in the launch of a joint initiative to support SMEs, aimed at expanding access to financial resources for entrepreneurs across the country.