Kyrgyzstan appoints new Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has replaced the Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to official information, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree relieving Meder Mashiev of his duties as Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under another presidential decree, Akyl Toktobaev was appointed Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The candidacy of Akyl Toktobaev has been submitted, in accordance with established procedure, to the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic for approval before he was appointed Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision.