Azerbaijan's Baku hosts launch of int'l educational program IT SkillSprint (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Baku is hosting the launch of IT SkillSprint, an international intensive educational program on digital skills for higher education institutions, Trend reports.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Science and Education, the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, and the educational company Ironhack.

The event will feature speeches by Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, Ulker Sattarova, Chairperson of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, and Gonzalo Manrique, Director of Ironhack.

The project aims to introduce international standards in IT education at Azerbaijani universities.

Will be updated