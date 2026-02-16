Azerbaijani IT SkillSprint program selects students after strict evaluation, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Students admitted to the “IT SkillSprint” international education program have passed through a highly competitive selection process, Chairperson of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Ulkar Sattarova, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists at the program’s opening ceremony, Sattarova noted that the project covers 123 students.

“The IT SkillSprint project is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan. The students have gone through a very serious selection stage and were mainly chosen from among young people studying in IT-oriented specialties," she added.

According to her, within the framework of the project, participants will take part in a special intensive course program for one semester or half an academic year. The course is delivered by a foreign company and aims to further develop students’ knowledge and skills in the IT field.

Sattarova emphasized that the program is built on practical work based on real cases and projects. “During this period, students will fully focus on this direction. The goal is to ensure that they gain in-depth knowledge and skills in the IT field,” she said.

She stressed that by the end of the project, students’ professional competencies in IT will increase significantly.

“The application of foreign experience will allow them to act as more competitive specialists in both the local and global labor markets,” Sattarova concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel