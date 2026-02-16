Iran, IAEA to address tech issues surrounding nuclear program, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Today, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will discuss specific technical issues related to Iran's nuclear program, the Iranian FM, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, talks will be held between a delegation of Iranian nuclear energy experts and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.

Araghchi added that prior to the start of diplomatic consultations with the U.S. in Geneva on February 17, a meeting will be held with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

"I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal.

What is not on the table: submission before threats," the post reads.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, Oman. The parties agreed to continue negotiations.