UAE explores new opportunities for agricultural co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is exploring potential avenues for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of livestock and agriculture, Dahi Yousef Al-Mansouri, Director of the Economics Department at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, told Trend.

The ministry official noted that the visit aims to assess opportunities for enhancing food security and agricultural collaboration between the two countries.

“We have come to examine the existing possibilities for cooperation in food security and agriculture between the UAE and Azerbaijan. Our goal is to evaluate import and export opportunities and determine how mutual benefits can be maximized. Specific plans and investment opportunities are also of interest to us,” Al-Mansouri said.

He emphasized that the main areas of interest are livestock and agriculture.

“We want to study the current potential for collaboration with Azerbaijan in these sectors. Some UAE products may be of interest to the Azerbaijani market, and conversely, some Azerbaijani products could appeal to us. This visit is focused on identifying the sectors and methods for effective cooperation,” the official added.