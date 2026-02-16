UAE ministers prepare for strategic visit to Azerbaijan in 2026 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. A number of ministers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will visit Azerbaijan to participate in various events this year, Mohammed Al Blushi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-UAE food and agriculture business roundtable in Baku, he noted that high-level official visits between Azerbaijan and the UAE continue.

"The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, visited the UAE on January 13, 2026. The President of the UAE visited Shusha, Azerbaijan, in September 2025," he explained.

The ambassador noted that the visits of UAE ministers will cover the areas of investment, climate, and urban planning, and will be high-level.

"If necessary, the signing of memoranda can also be planned. However, the main goal is to hold high-level cooperation and mutual meetings," he added.