Uzatom, Hungary move forward on Uzbekistan’s modern nuclear plant plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. Uzbekistan’s Uzatom and Hungary’s MVM EGI Zrt. discussed cooperation within the framework of the project to build a modern integrated nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek agency.

The issue was reviewed during a working meeting at Uzatom, chaired by the agency’s director, Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, with a delegation from the Hungarian state-owned company MVM EGI Zrt., led by CEO Péter Kárpáti.

The discussions focused in particular on the prospects for localizing the production of equipment and key components in Uzbekistan. The sides noted that this strategic direction could support the development of the country’s high-tech industrial sector and help build long-term national expertise in advanced energy technologies.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties decided to keep the conversation going, focusing on pushing ahead with the contracts and laying out the next practical steps for collaboration.

In May 2025, as part of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Hungary, an Agreement on Cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed between Uzbekistan's Uzatom Agency and Hungary's state-owned enterprise MVM EGI Zrt. These agreements set forth a framework for collaboration in joint scientific research, the development and implementation of cutting-edge technological solutions, and the deployment of dry cooling systems at nuclear power plants.

Moreover, the documents address the localization of related technologies, the establishment of requisite infrastructure, and the provision of professional training and capacity-building programs for specialists within the nuclear energy sector.

