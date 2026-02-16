Yelo Bank hosts its first-ever "Yelo Investment Panel" (PHOTO)

The world of investment is essentially a gateway to new opportunities and a brighter future for everyone. To enhance the expertise of its team and open new financial horizons, Yelo Bank hosted its inaugural "Yelo Investment Panel" event.



The primary objective of the event was to debunk common investment myths and showcase accessible financial pathways. Leading experts from the country's top financial institutions joined the session to share their deep-seated knowledge and practical experiences with the participants.



Setting the foundation for the discussions, Farhad Mansurov and Nigar Agahuseynova from the Baku Stock Exchange provided detailed insights into the local investment environment and the nuances of stock trading. Following them, Tofig Hasanov, Director of Unicapital, highlighted various investment instruments and profit-generating opportunities, guiding the audience on how to maximize their financial returns.



Bridging theory with real-world practice, Tolga Kotan, Chief Investment Officer at SOCAR Capital, discussed the challenges and successful strategies he has encountered throughout his extensive career. The core message of the event was delivered by Elsever Guliyev, Chief Product Officer at Yelo Bank, with his compelling presentation: “Investment: Let the money work, not you.”



Following the individual presentations, the event transitioned into a dynamic panel discussion featuring Tolga Kotan, Tofig Hasanov, and Farhad Mansurov. During this interactive session, the speakers shared real-world tactics and time-tested strategies, providing live answers to key questions from those eager to start their own investment journeys.



Yelo Bank remains committed to organizing such educational initiatives to promote financial literacy and support the building of a brighter, more secure future.



