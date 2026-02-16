Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC opens tender for construction of small hydropower plants
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC has announced a tender for the construction of Chardagli-1 and Chardagli-2 small hydropower plants. Companies interested in participating must submit their proposals by the specified deadline, with a participation fee required.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy