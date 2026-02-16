Kyrgyzstan replaces Minister of Transport and Communications

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has replaced the country’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to official information, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree relieving Absattar Syrgabayev of his duties as Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under another presidential decree, Talantbek Soltobayev was appointed Acting Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The candidacy of Talantbek Soltobayev has been submitted, in accordance with the established procedure, for approval by the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic before he was appointed Minister of Transport and Communications.