Iranian, Turkish companies sign MoUs for road and railway projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Iranian and Turkish companies have signed memorandums of understandings for the construction of roads and railways valued at 2 billion euros on February 14, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

Under the memoranda, a total of 16 projects in the road and railway sectors will be carried out. The projects will be implemented across four provinces in Iran, utilizing both domestic and foreign investment.

The signing took place during the International Conference on Financing and Investment Opportunities for Iran's Highway and Railway Corridors, held today in Tehran.

