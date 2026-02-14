UNESCAP sets agenda with Turkmenistan on sustainable development (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) is entering a focused implementation phase across several strategic areas, including trade, connectivity, energy transition, and digital development, Deputy Executive Secretary of ESCAP Shombi Sharp told Trend.

"Allow me first to express our great appreciation for the Government of Turkmenistan’s highly effective hosting of this year’s SPECA Week and warm hospitality shown to all participating Government, UN and other delegations," he said.

Sharp noted that the discussions in Ashgabat demonstrated a high level of engagement and resulted in meaningful agreements among a wide range of stakeholders, leaving him optimistic about the future of regional cooperation.

"In a world marked by so many challenges, from geopolitical uncertainty and climate change to economic volatility, the theme of the Week - Peace and Trust – resonated deeply," he stressed.

According to him, for Central Asia and neighboring regions, peace and trust are essential practical conditions for sustainable development, given the region’s historical role as a crossroads of civilizations and trade routes.

"ESCAP, along with our colleagues from UNECE and the UN Country Team led by the Resident Coordinator, has been working closely with the Government of Turkmenistan to advance the Sustainable Development Goals," Sharp said.

He emphasized that the recent meetings reaffirmed a shared commitment to translate regional ambitions into tangible outcomes, especially with only five years remaining until the 2030 SDG deadline.

"With only 5 years left until the 2030 goalpost, this partnership now enters a focused implementation phase across several strategic areas such as trade, innovation, connectivity, energy transition and data capacity building," Sharp noted.

He added that stronger cooperation within the SPECA framework will play an important role in accelerating progress in these areas.

"Given its central location, unique resources and capacities, Turkmenistan plays a leading role in promoting global sustainable transport and advancing regional connectivity," Sharp said.

In this regard, he pointed to opportunities to deepen cooperation through the ESCAP Green Power Corridor Framework, which is aimed at strengthening energy security and expanding renewable energy generation.

"We also see significant potential for future cooperation between Turkmenistan and ESCAP in digital economy development. Enhancing e-commerce and digital trade integrates regional markets, which will in turn drive economic growth across borders. ESCAP also looks toward joint action on climate adaptation and early warning systems to protect vulnerable communities, and technical programs to empower youth and women," Sharp emphasized.

Sharp concluded that their joint efforts will ensure sustainable development stays focused on human dignity.

Earlier in January, a delegation led by UNESCAP Deputy Executive Secretary Shombi Sharp visited Turkmenistan in the context of the SPECA Economic Forum 2026, held on January 21-22 in Ashgabat as part of SPECA Week under the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).