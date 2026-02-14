Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 14 February 2026
The fact that TRIPP bears President Trump's name means this corridor will be important for this administration - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
MUNICH, Germany, February 14. I think the very fact that TRIPP bears the name of President Trump means that this corridor will be important for this administration and maybe beyond the term of this administration, President Ilham Aliyev said during the panel discussion on "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation" in Munich, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that otherwise, the President would not have given his name to the corridor. Giving the name means that it will be done.

