Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society reps attend press conference as part of roundtable (VIDEO)

Photo: Screenshot from the video

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A press conference with participation of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives was held during a roundtable discussion within the framework of “Peace Bridge” initiative today, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia on February 13 to participate in the bilateral roundtable discussion organized as part of the initiative.

The event brought together an expanded delegation attending from each side.

Emin Aliyev, Editor-in-Chief of Trend International Information Agency, was among the Azerbaijani representatives.

The delegation from Azerbaijan consists of 19 members.