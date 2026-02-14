China reports narrower drop in factory gate prices in January 2026
Photo: China's State Council Information Office
China’s producer price index for industrial products declined in January, with the drop largely influenced by the category of means of production. Consumer goods also contributed to the overall decrease, while a slight monthly increase partly offset the yearly decline.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy