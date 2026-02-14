Europe takes greater responsibility for security amid transatlantic debate – Dutch FM

MUNICH, Azerbaijan, February 14. Europe must continue strengthening its own security capabilities while maintaining transatlantic cooperation, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel, told reporters on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

Van Weel acknowledged ongoing debates about climate policy, migration, and the role of international institutions, but emphasized that Europe must remain focused on its responsibilities.

“America has something to say about what we do for security, because it’s how America has taken care of our security. And we are responsible for that. So what we have to invest in, we have to continue with,” he said.

Addressing differences in domestic political approaches between the United States and Europe, he underlined the complexity of assessing internal political developments across regions.

“It is very difficult for us to assess what is happening in domestic politics in the United States. And the same applies to Europe,” he said, adding that views can differ even within the European Union.

Van Weel concluded by emphasizing the importance of shared values and cooperation. “What we have to take seriously is the message we stand for together,” he said.