Western nations must reform global institutions to safeguard sovereignty - U.S. Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. International institutions must be reformed and strengthened to better serve sovereign nations and protect global stability, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

“We do not need to abandon the system of international cooperation we authored, and we don't need to dismantle the global institutions of the old order that together we've built. But these must be reformed. These must be rebuilt,” he said.

He described American leadership in addressing conflicts as evidence that relying solely on international institutions leaves critical security challenges unresolved.

“In a perfect world, all of these problems would be solved by diplomats and strongly worded resolutions. But we do not live in a perfect world. And we cannot continue to allow those who openly threaten our citizens and endanger global stability to shield themselves behind abstractions of international law which they routinely violate,” Rubio said.

In addition, he called for a reinvigorated transatlantic alliance focused on security, sovereignty, and self-reliance.

“We want an alliance that boldly races into the future, ready to defend our people, safeguard our interests, and preserve the freedom of action that allows us to shape our own destiny,” he said.